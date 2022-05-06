Maluma returns from Medellín to perform at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

In November 2021, Maluma’s loyal fans were surprised with a big announcement: He would be making his way to Florida to perform at the Miami Grand Prix show to kick off the 2022 Formula 1 season.

On Thursday, May 5, the Colombian superstar hosted an intimate concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. As revealed during the initial announcement last year, the singer will also make an appearance at the Hard Rock Beach Club during the weekend of the big race.

Miami will be the eleventh place in the United States with a Formula 1 race since the championship began in 1950, following Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Austin.

Not only that, it will be the first time in history that Miami will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, doing so in Miami Gardens--a few miles north of downtown, a county that stands out for its small businesses and cuisine.

Maluma hasn’t commented on his performance from last night, publicly, but it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise with everything the superstar has on his plate.

Before making his way to the States, the “Felices Los 4” singer was in his hometown of Medellín, putting on an emotional performance for tens of thousands of fans in the city that raised him. Bringing along surprise guests like Madonna, Maluma posted a heartfelt Instagram caption about the important performance, clearly feeling emotional about such a surreal experience.

Not only that, the singer just launched a new initiative titled, “A Haus for Medallo City” to build and deliver houses to homeless people in the antioch capital.

“Today begins a change in my city, the city in which we all feel at home, but where unfortunately not everyone has one,” Maluma said in a statement. Under the program La Haus and the singer will contribute $1 million.