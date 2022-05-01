Madonna makes a special appearance in Maluma’s Medellin concert

Maluma performed in Medellin on Saturday, April 30th. The three hour event was an emotional experience for the Colombian singer, who was joined onstage by a variety of performers, including Madonna.

©GettyImages



Maluma and Madonna performed two songs together.

The event was packed with memorable experiences, none higher than the appearance of Madonna, Maluma’s friend and collaborator. Around midnight, Madonna joined him onstage where they both danced and performed a couple of songs, including “Medellin” and “Music.” Other notorious guests of the evening included Feid, Blessd and Grupo Firme.

©GettyImages



Maluma’s concert was live streamed all over the world.

Maluma expressed how excited he was to perform on the Atenasio Girardot stadium, housing about 50,000 people, a feat that took him 11 years and that now he considered the most important event of his career. “This is my greatest dream. I missed you so much, Medellin. It’s incredible that I had to wait 11 years into my career to step foot in the Atenasio Girardot, but God knows why he does the things he does,” he said. “I was born in Medellin and I’ll die in Medellin.”

Maluma’s concert was available to stream yesterday on Prime Video and Twitch, catering his experience to people all over the world. “I’m so excited to bring the most important concert of my career to my fans all over the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

Maluma and Madonna have several collaborations together, having performed on music videos and on live events in the past. In 2021, they interviewed each other on Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue, where they discussed the possibility of attending each other’s concerts. “Watch out, I’m going to come see your show! It better be good,” Madonna said. Then, calling out to the camera and crew, Maluma said, “Yo, guys, she said that, right? She said she’s coming to my shows!”