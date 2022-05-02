Michael Douglas reveals which Hollywood actress bit him and made him cry

Michael Douglas is looking back at one of the most bizarre moments he experienced during his successful career in Hollywood, revealing the real reason why Debra Winger lost the role in the 80s film ‘Romancing the Stone’ after she did something very unexpected.

The incident took place during a pre-shoot dinner with acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis, and while the two stars seemed to be friendly, sharing conversations and having a nice dinner, Debra went on to bite Michael’s arm.

“We walk out and, just as you would kind of go ‘Oh you!’ and give someone a little punch in the arm, she goes ‘Oh you!’ and she reaches over and she bites me on my arm. I’m like, ‘Aaargh!’ She bites me,” Douglas confessed during a recent podcast appearance with Rob Lowe.

The actor explained that the actress was just fooling around, however he didn’t think the bite was funny at all, “She’s joking and I’m looking at her and go, ‘I don’t know, I’m thinking this could be rough...’ she’s broken the skin!”

Michael was left confused after the strange situation, and decided to tell the director, replacing Debra with actress Kathleen Turner, “I broke down in tears, ‘I can’t go into the jungle with her, she bit me, look! She bit me in the arm,’” he said.