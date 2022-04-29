James Corden gets emotional revealing why he is leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden got emotional announcing he is leaving the popular ‘Late Late Show,’ sharing his decision to the viewers and revealing why he is stepping down from his role as host in 2023.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that — it was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?” Corden admitted.

The actor and TV personality is exiting the show next summer, and promised the viewers there will be many surprises prepared before his exit, “We still have a year to go, and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang; there is going to be ‘Carpools’ and ‘Crosswalks’ and sketches.”

James says he doesn’t want the show to “overstay its welcome in any way,” explaining that he “always want to love making it, and I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

He also admits that this was not an easy decision to make, confessing that “there will be so many tears” but he is excited for what this year will bring.

“I’ve never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. And if you — the fact that you watch us at home or you watch us online, wherever you are, all over the world, the fact that we get to try to entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here’s to the next 12 months, and it’s going to be a blast, I promise you that,” he concluded.