Rosalía shares her ‘truth’ when it comes to criticism she’s received over her music

Rosalía is GQ’s recent celebrity profile and the Spanish singer shared her “truth” when it comes to criticism she’s received in the past over her music. Many people have argued that the singer should not make flamenco music and has called her use of musical styles from the Caribeean and Latin America appropriation. When asked by GQ if she was thinking about these things when she recorded Motomami she replied, “I can only talk to you from my own truth, which doesn’t mean it’s the correct one.”



The Motomami told the outlet,﻿ “To me, making music is a human manifestation. It’s what makes me wake up in the morning with enthusiasm, what keeps me hopeful, my most honest way of communication.”

“One of the reasons I wanted to be a musician was because I would get to travel and learn new things, meet new people,” she continued.

“All those things affect me as a person, and I want those things to affect my sound. I understand and empathize with the people who may feel a different way, but the truth is that, if I stopped [to] think there is a right way or a wrong way to be inspired, I wouldn’t be able to make music,“ she explained.

“There are many things, many people, that have influenced me, that have enabled me to make my music. If I choose musical styles, you can see that reggaetón clásico, dembow, bachata, and bolero are all present. That is all a result of love, admiration, and the utmost respect,” the CANDY singer said.

