Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama poses for PrettyLittleThing

Alabama Barker is ready for her close-up!

The 16-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is the latest model for PrettyLittleThing, posing in new photos for the beloved brand. The teenager has signed with PLT as the retailer’s latest ambassador.

“An upcoming rapper, singer, songwriter, and beauty influencer,” according to the brand’s press release, Alabama “loves experimenting and expressing herself through style, makeup and glam.”

The young influencer also has more than 1 million followers each on both Instagram and TikTok.

“I have been a long-time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is,” Barker said in a statement. “I can’t wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand, launching very soon.”

Photos from the shoot show Alabama modeling a number of new peices, including a khaki mini skirt, a cropped pink puffer jacket, an oversized denim jacket, and more.

While it could just be a coincidence, it seems like Barker’s connection to the Kardashian family helped her get this new gig. PrettyLittleThing collaborated with Travis’ fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, backin 2017, and has also worked with her sister, Kylie Jenner, in the past.

The 46-year-old musician shares Alabama and her brother Landon, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis also cares for his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler shares with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.