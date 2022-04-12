For almost 70 years, two household names from opposite sides of the Atlantic have been gracing the world with their iconic style: Queen Elizabeth II and Barbie.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor is better known as Queen Elizabeth II, the oldest and longest-reigning British monarch. Barbara Millicent Roberts is better known as Barbie, an 11-inch doll, pilot, astronaut, doctor, Olympian, and presidential candidate.

Since the 1950s, both continue to wield fashion influence today. Each has dressed for their times, without ever following the fashion crowd, and still making an impact.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth II and Barbie.

“She’s the one on our coins and banknotes,” says actress Olivia Colman of Queen Elizabeth II. “Prince Philip has to walk behind her. She fixed cars during the second world war. She insisted on driving a king who came from a country where women weren’t allowed to drive [Saudi Arabia],” Colman added, referring to the Queen being a feminist.

“My whole philosophy of Barbie was that through the doll, the little girl could be anything she wanted to be,” said Ruth Handler, Barbie’s inventor. “Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices.”

Both are unequivocally magical and influential, to the point of making us think about collaboration. To make it happen, TheToyZone decided to transform Her Majesty’s most striking looks with the world’s most iconic toy: The Queen of England meets Barbie!

This series of Queen Elizabeth II Barbie dolls see the monarch celebrated in plastic form and dressed in her most iconic outfits of the past 75 years: