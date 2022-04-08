First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to make a special appearance during awards show

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading to﻿ Nickelodeon! President Joe Biden’s wife will be making a special appearance during Saturday’s Kids’ Choice Awards. The first lady “will speak to the resilience of today’s youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encourage America’s youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities,” Nickelodeon﻿ announced on Friday.

In a press release, Marva Smalls, executive vice president, global head of inclusion and executive vice president, public affairs, said, “The First Lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Whether as an educator, mother, grandmother or champion of military families, Dr. Biden’s compassion and advocacy have been a defining characteristic throughout her time in public service.”

In honor of the Month of the Military Child, the audience at the Kids’ Choice Awards ﻿will include more than 45 Southern California military children and their families associated with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Armed Services YMCA.

©Getty Images



The first lady will make an appearance during the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

The first lady will be introduced on April 9 by iCarly star and KCA co-host Miranda Cosgrove. The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, which is also being hosted by NFL star Rob Gronkowski, will feature 1,000 slimings and, of course, Nick’s signature orange blimp. The awards show, airing at 7:30 p.m. ET, will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.