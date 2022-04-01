Stephanie Beatriz & Sandra Oh to be honored at Outfest Film Festival

Actors Stephanie Beatriz and Sandra Oh will be this year’s Outfest honorees. The awards they’ll receive are meant to celebrate their LGBTQA+ allyship and contribution to the arts.
Beatriz and Oh will be receiving different recognitions. According to Entertainment Weekly, Beatriz will be receiving the 2022 Fusion Achievement Award, which is handed to artists who’ve made a contribution to LGBTQ+ stories, arts and media visibility. Beatriz adds her name to a list of talented recipients, including Michaela Coel, Nisha Ganatra, Angela Robinson, Rose Troche, and more.
“In order for representation to be truly meaningful, it needs to be nuanced and authentic. Through her work in “Encanto,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “In The Heights,” Stephanie has brought bold, original and engaging characters to life on screen whilst also proudly standing up for our community as well as immigrant rights,” said Outfest Executive Director Damien Navarro. He also highlighted the importance of Beatriz’s willingness to discuss her bisexuality and to make it a priority that it’s portrayed correctly.
Oh will receive The James Schamus Ally Award, which rewards allies of the LGBTQ+ community. “She has been a true trailblazer and consistent advocate before and now throughout her career, and we are honored to call her a friend of Outfest for nearly two-decades,“ said Navarro.
“Outfest’s mission closely aligns with my own desire to drive change and creativity, and I am humbled to be chosen for this incredible honor,” said Oh.
This year’s Outfest festival will take place in April. Outfest is a nonprofit that hosts film festivals, operates a streaming site and provides information and resources to filmmakers in Los Angeles, all with the intent of spotlighting queer voices. This year’s festival will host in person and digital events, providing education and entertainment for performers and viewers.