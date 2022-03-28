Alberto Mielgo asks people to refer to animation as ‘cinema’ after ‘The Windshield Wiper’ wins an Oscar

Spanish-American short film The Windshield Wiper, directed by Alberto Mielgo and produced by Leo Sanchez, won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. “Animation is an art that includes every single art that you can imagine,” Mielgo said during their acceptance speech.

“Animation for adults is a fact. It’s happening. Let’s call it cinema. I’m very honored because this is just the beginning of what we can do with animation,” he said, referring to the moment when presenters Lily James, Halle Bailey, and Naomi Scott, known for their roles as Disney princesses in live-action remakes said that animation is exclusively for children. However, the category also included adult production Flee.

Leo Sanchez and Alberto Mielgo winning for Best Animated Short The Windshield Wiper during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

At the moment, James and Bailey said that “so many kids watch these movies over and over and over and over and over and over and over,” before Scott chimed in, “I see some parents out there know exactly what we’re talking about.”

English actress Lily James (L), US singer and actress Halle Bailey (C) English actress Naomi Scott speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

After accepting the award, fans of the film flooded Mielgo’s Instagram account with positive comments about the project. “YOU DESERVE TO WIN!! Me and my best friend say this in theaters and were absolutely brought to tears it was gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

“Congratulations brother! Knew it would win! Hope you’re still out partying,” another person said. While a third added, “Congrats for the oscar!!! You really deserve it!! I jusmped [SIC] from the seat when you won it!!”

The Windshield Wiper is a 2021 animated Spanish-American short film premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. The story follows a man inside a cafe while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, thinking about: “What is Love?” Then a series of situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.