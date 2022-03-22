John Travolta excited to receive license to pilot a 737 airplane: ‘a very proud moment’

John Travolta is sharing his excitement after receiving his aeronautical credentials! The Hollywood star is now licensed to fly a 737 airplane and has shared the special moment with his fans and followers.

The 68-year-old actor, who has been a licensed pilot since he was 22 years old, says that it is “a very proud moment” in his “aviation history” explaining that he “just received my 737 license. And it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you,” adding this to his “747 and 707 licenses.”

Travolta has shared his passion for aviation throughout his career, learning to fly a plane at the age of 15, receiving his first pilot license in 1978 and becoming an ambassador for Qantas Airways in 2002.

He previously confessed that “Aviation has always bailed me out of anything in my mind that is blue,” adding that he can “look through an airline schedule and brochure and cheer up.”

The actor has a private runway for his planes in Florida, owning more than seven planes, including three Gulfstream jets, a Boeing 707, a Bombardier Challenger 601 and a Boeing 727.

With this new achievement, Travolta can now pilot a Boeing 737, which is needed to switch from being a private pilot to becoming a commercial airline pilot.