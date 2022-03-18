Sofia Jirau shines at LA fashion week

Sofia Jirau looked stunning while modeling at Los Angeles Fashion Week. The 25-year-old Latina model, who broke ground by being the first model with Down syndrome to work with Victoria’s Secret, shared a behind-the-scenes look of her work on Instagram.

“OMG! I loved the Los Angeles Fashion Week Runway. Thank you for believing in me,” she captioned the post, which features some videos and photos of herself walking down the runway and some behind-the-scenes photos of her getting her makeup done. Sofia was modeling Nathalia Gaviria, and was wearing a tight dress with jewelry.

Sofia’s previous post is an Instagram reel of herself getting ready for Arts Heart Fashion. In it, she models a variety of outfits and practices her walk. “I’m ready to conquer the runway!”

Sofia, who was born in Puerto Rico, is the only Victoria’s Secret angel with Down syndrome, a feat that gathered admiration from people from all over the world. “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome! Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it has been formed! Inside and out, there are no limits, Alavett!” ” Sofia joined the brand’s new underwear collection, titled Love Cloud Collection.