Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged after three years of dating!

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are getting married! The couple are officially engaged after three years of dating.

Following engagement rumors after attending the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) earlier this week, Zawe was photographed wearing a big diamond ring, walking side by side on the red carpet and looking happier than ever.

Hiddleston wore a classic tuxedo and Ashton looked stunning with a pink gown with long sleeves, and while the ring was difficult to spot, TV personality AJ Odudu posted a photo with the couple, where the engagement ring can be seen clearly.

Online users shared their excitement after noticing that the couple are ready to take the next step in their romantic relationship, with one person writing “I know I should be jealous that Zawe Ashton is engaged to Tom Hiddleston but I’m more jealous that Tom Hiddleston is engaged to Zawe Ashton. She’s an icon.”

The two stars started their romance in 2019 on the set of ‘Betrayal’ on Broadway, and played a married couple in ‘Daredevil.’ They went public with their relationship in September 2021, making their red carpet debut together at the 74th Tony Awards ceremony.

The ‘Loki’ actor has previously said he prefers to keep his personal life private, “I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two,” he explained, “My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”