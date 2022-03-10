Winnie Harlow launches new skincare product after romantic holiday with Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow does it all! The supermodel is one of Hollywood’s perfect examples of how to balance career, business, and love life successfully. The Jamaican-Canadian fashion sensation and vitiligo spokesperson launched a new skincare product right after returning from her romantic vacation with boyfriend Kyle Kuzma.

The 27-year-old model and businesswoman took to social media to share snaps from her paradisiacal vacation with her 26-year-old NBA star boyfriend. The couple packed on the PDA during their well-deserved break. The pair’s steamy photos show them enjoying themselves while forgetting about the world on the beach.

For the fashion and beauty star, enjoying the sun is an everyday activity that can become a challenge. As a person with vitiligo, Harlow understands how sun damage impacts her skin more than others. Therefore, to avoid skipping on sunscreen, especially when working, she formulated an SPF thinking in people with her skin condition.

“In 2018, I got the absolute WORST sunburn ever after a beach shoot where no one wanted me to apply sunscreen to avoid the grey/purple cast it left on my skin,” she wrote on Instagram, announcing her brand. “I got horrible sun damage which permanently changed my vitiligo, as you can see in these before and after pictures. I had to get injections for pain and inflammation after the shoot!! It was an awful experience that I never want anyone to EVER go through, which is why I created @Cayskin. Sun protection that looks and feels amazing on all skin tones because no one should ever skip SPF!!!”

According to the brand, their product is “a glow-boosting, silicone-free SPF that you can wear DAILY with or without makeup.” The Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45 is a pearlescent, lightweight and antioxidant-packed face sunscreen with UVA/UVB protection that illuminates all skin tones with a neutral, universal pearl for an instant island glow.