Happy Birthday, Bad Bunny!

Today, March 10, 2022 marks the 28th birthday of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny.

His rise to fame as been nothing short of extraordinary, quickly ascending from a Soundcloud rapper popular in Puerto Rico to the biggest musician in the world.

It’s only been five years since the reggaetonero released his breakthrough single “Soy Peor” in late 2016, rising to global stardom through collaborations with big names like Cardi B and Drake on the singles “I Like It” and “Mia”, which both charted on the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, his debut album X 100pre was awarded a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album, signaling the start of an impressive career to come.

In the years since, Bad Bunny’s music has transformed from trap, to reggaeton, to rock, experimenting with different sounds on the trio of albums he dropped in 2020: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban A Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. But, of course, his music isn’t the only thing that’s changed.

Beyond being the most listened to artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021, he’s also become a style icon. From intricate buzz cuts and dyed hair to letting his natural curls shine, everything from Benitos hair and nails to his clothes and shoes have transformed over the past five years.

Take a look at some of his most iconic, memorable, and unconventional looks from over the years to see how much he’s changed.