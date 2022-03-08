Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos explain how they can hold hands despite their arm’s length

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might be some of the most solid and compatible couples in the entertainment industry; however, there’s one thing that doesn’t work for the pair; still, they found a way to find a solution.

On Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Consuelos replaced Ryan Seacrest, and alongside his wife, he opened up about how they hold each other’s hands. “We just tried someone thing we never do at home, but for some reason, we tried it backstage: holding hands. Which, as you know, we are arm’s length incompatible,” said Ripa.

“For those of you just tuning in, Mark’s arms are — you know how they say that you hold out your arms and your wingspan is the length of your body? Mark’s arms are 4 inches longer than the length of his body, and interesting, [mine] are 4 inches shorter,” she revealed. “But when we try to hold hands … you want to show everybody what happens when we try to hold hands?”

“Sure, why not,” Mark replied. “So we have to hold hands like this,” said Consuelos, showing the audience.

“Not kidding. That’s how we walk and hold hands,” Ripa added. “You know, in New York, people are like, ‘Yeah, take up the whole sidewalk!’ And I go, ‘Have you seen our arms? Shut it! Go around us!’”