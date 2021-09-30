Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talked about the actor’s incredible eyelashes

Celebrities are always dealing with bizarre rumors popping up about them. The most recent one for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos is that the ‘Riverdale’ actor wears...eyeliner. While on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Wednesday, Consuelos joined his wife as co-host and the two lovebirds addressed topics that ranged from their steamy Instagram pictures to the eyeliner rumors.

©Kelly Ripa





“His eyelashes are so thick at the bottom. And thank god, all of the children inherited your eyelashes,” the 50-year-old explained. “It’s a common thing in his life where people think he’s wearing eyeliner. .. Mark’s been trying to wipe it off for years.”

“It doesn’t come off,” Consuelos said as Ripa added in, “He doesn’t appreciate it. It’s that common thing where they don’t appreciate it.”

“I’m just glad our daughter got the eyelashes too because I would be very irritated if only the boys got it,” Ripa admittedly said. “Because it’s a thing where men get the eyelashes and we get the eyelash salon down the street.”

Funny enough, Consuelos went on to say that the show’s long standing executive producer, Michael Gelman even questioned the actor about his dark eyelashes.

“Gelman ‘stops and he looks at me and he goes, ’Hey, did they put something on your eye? On the bottom eye? It‘s so dark.’“

Consuelos continued, “And I batted my eyelashes and said, ‘No Michael, they didn’t.‘”

Gelman admitted, “I thought there was some eyeliner, but I didn‘t see [the makeup artist] putting it on. I was like, ’Whoa!‘”

Talk about being blessed!