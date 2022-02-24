Lizzo reveals her plans for Ursula if she had been given the role in The Little Mermaid: ‘My audition was good’

Lizzo was ready to make Ursula “fine as hell” is she got the role in Disney’s live-action film ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and while the 33-year-old singer ultimately didn’t get the part, she tried to get the attention of casting directors, posting videos on social media, singing the iconic song ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ in full costume, as the sea witch from the 1989 animated version.

The rapper also went on to audition for the part when director Rob Marshall started casting the roles for the highly anticipated project, and after getting the support of her fans and followers online, the role was given to 51-year-old actress Melissa McCarthy.

Now Lizzo is revealing how she had planned to make her interpretation of Ursula if she had been chosen for the movie.

“Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn’t get it. But you know, I’m fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a thot, shaking ass,” she shared.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also detailed a recent encounter she had with Melissa, during Adele’s One Night Only concert in Los Angeles.

“She was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa.’ And I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why the hell did I get the part?’ which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say,” she added.

“And then I was like, ‘Girl, because my audition was terrible,’” Lizzo said, ”And then she goes, ’This is my daughter Vivian.‘ And I’m like, ’Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.‘ We were looking at each other like, ’What the hell is going on?‘”

Lizzo later said that she was joking and her audition was not “terrible,” explaining that it was actually good, “You can ask Disney. I don’t want to talk too much about it. The singing was great. I’ll just say that.“