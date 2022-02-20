The Spice Girls are invited to reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A complete Spice Girls reunion might be right around the corner. The band, who recently went on tour without Victoria Beckham, was asked to reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. If all members agree to reunite onstage, it would mark the first time the Spice Girls have been back together since 2012.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a televised event in Buckingham Palace meant to “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign.” It will occur on June 4th. According to The Sun, each member of the Spice Girls has been reached out to perform. “BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls? The invitation has been made and it’s now in the hands of the girls.”

In 2019, Victoria Beckham declined to participate in the Spice Girls world tour due to commitments with her fashion brand. The tour proved that interest in the Spice Girls never waned, selling out and encouraging the band to continue making more music and even an animated film.