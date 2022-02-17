Kim Kardashian and North West cuddle up in matching heart pajamas

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are spending the night in matching pajamas. The reality TV star shared a look at their night’s plans, made up of several photos where Kim and her eldest daughter North smile and pose for some selfies.

The post features the two smiling and making faces at the camera as they wear matching heart pajamas. Kim captioned the post with a simple heart emoji. Kim and North, 8, have a sweet relationship, and out of Kim’s children is the one who shares more moments with people. The two have a TikTok account together where they post dance challenges, make-up tutorials, and more adorable stuff.

Despite the harmless content in the account, its existence has exacerbated the rift that exists between Kim and Ye West, her husband, whom she’ll soon divorce. Ye took issue with North’s TikTok account, something that Kim was quick to rebuff. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she said.