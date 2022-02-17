Kim Kardashian and North West cuddle up in matching heart pajamas

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are spending the night in matching pajamas. The reality TV star shared a look at their night’s plans, made up of several photos where Kim and her eldest daughter North smile and pose for some selfies.
The post features the two smiling and making faces at the camera as they wear matching heart pajamas. Kim captioned the post with a simple heart emoji. Kim and North, 8, have a sweet relationship, and out of Kim’s children is the one who shares more moments with people. The two have a TikTok account together where they post dance challenges, make-up tutorials, and more adorable stuff.
Despite the harmless content in the account, its existence has exacerbated the rift that exists between Kim and Ye West, her husband, whom she’ll soon divorce. Ye took issue with North’s TikTok account, something that Kim was quick to rebuff. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she said.
Over the past month, Ye has been posting Instagram and criticizing Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson. While he’s deleted the posts he shared, at some point, Ye shared screenshots of a conversation with Kim, where she’s asking him to stop inflaming the situation. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” she wrote.
This Tuesday, Ye shared a post where he claimed to be taking accountability for his actions. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” he wrote. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”