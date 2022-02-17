Taye Diggs reveals he almost caused an accident on his first date with Lucy Liu: ‘So embarassing’

Taye Diggs is opening up about his “huge crush” on Lucy Liu, revealing he even dated the Hollywood star in the early 2000s, when they were co-starring on ‘Ally McBeal.’

The 51-year-old actor detailed what happened during their encounter, on the latest episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ admitting he was “really anxious” when he met the actress for their romantic date.

Loading the player...

“So embarrassing. I had a huge, huge crush on her and I finally got her to go out with me. I think we were going to go see some theater. Back in the day, I used to get really, really anxious. So, I go and pick her up,” he shared.

Taye explained that he almost caused an accident after picking up Lucy because he was very nervous: “My anxiety hit and as I was driving, I remember making a left turn on Laurel Canyon (in Los Angeles) and I was so nervous that I was driving on the wrong side of the road.”

He said the actress quickly noticed, “And Lucy went, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’ I tried to play it off like I meant to do it. But I think I ended up telling her I was extremely nervous. Very embarrassing, but I got through it.”

And while the two stars didn’t end up together, they became great friends and even worked together, playing a romantic couple in the 2018 romantic comedy ‘Set It Up’ alongside Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.