WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are releasing a new song this Friday!

It’s finally happening! Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are preparing to release their long awaited collaboration on Friday.

Fans of the two artists have been speculating about the new song, with rumors suggesting it could be a reworked version of Sheeran’s song ‘The Joker And The Queen.’ Now the singer is confirming that theory after his appearance at the red carpet of the BRIT Awards.

Ed was asked about his upcoming projects, revealing that his next single “comes out on Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift,” sharing his excitement, the singer said, “We’re literally announcing that in like an hour.”

He went on to post a snippet of the song on social media, captioned “The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift13 is out this friday.” The pair have been friends for a while now, with Ed even defending Taylor back in 2015 at the Video Music Awards.

This is not the first time the two artists work together, with Sheeran collaborating on Taylor’s song ‘Run’ from her album ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version). They have also shared the stage together before, in 2012 performing ‘Everything Has Changed’ and in 2017 performing ‘End Game.’

Ed received the BRIT Award for Songwriter of the Year, presented with the award by HBO’s ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox.