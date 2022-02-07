In the age of social media, celebrity pets are becoming just as popular as their famous owners. Paris Hilton, the reality TV star and businesswoman, has separate Instagram and TikTok accounts exclusively to feature her “fur kids” - they are called the Hilton Pets, both with a growing amount of followers.

It is obvious that the NY socialite is an amazing dog mom, and for years, her four legged family members have accompanied her everywhere she goes, while living the most luxurious canine lifestyle. She once tweeted, “My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture and a chandelier. Loves it.”

My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it pic.twitter.com/4dXAf5XPXV — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) August 25, 2017

Paris is so devoted to her pets that she even immortalized her beloved Chihuahua, Tinkerbell, who passed away after 14 memorable years, with an NFT collection. “I love that the OG legend Tinkerbell Hilton will be forever memorialized in my first ever #NFT collection. ﻿ I know she’s so excited to be in the metaverse! Art is forever & the piece that I got to create with @BlakeKathryn carries Tinkerbell’s #ICONIC legacy perfectly”

©Paris Hilton



Paris Hilton’s released an NFT of Tinkerbell

Pari Hilton is clearly a true animal lover. Over the years she has had over 10 dog babies. Some of them included: Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, Diamond Baby, Marilyn Monroe, Harajuku Bitch, Slivington, Princess Paris Jr. and Prince Hilton, The Pom, Prince Baby Bear, Crypto Hilton and Ether Reum.

