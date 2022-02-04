John Stamos celebrates wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute to his ‘Disney girl’

John Stamos is celebrating four magical years with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos. The Full House alum, 58, commemorated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 3, with a sweet tribute to his “Disney girl.”

Sharing photos of himself and Caitlin at Disneyland, John wrote: “Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more. It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier!”

“Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin. This is us at #sweetheartsnight @Disneyland couple days ago- we had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel. Happy wife, happy life! #disneyafterdark,” he continued.

Caitlin also marked their anniversary with a post on her respective page. “Happy Anniversary Love ❤️,” she penned alongside photos from their recent Disneyland visit. “We celebrated early because he’s on the road with The Beach Boys again. Check him out if your in Greensboro NC, Greenville SC or Nashville TN. MISS YOU and LOVE YOU MORE & MORE #disneylandafterdark.”

John and Caitlin, who are parents to three-year-old son Billy, tied the knot in February 2018. At Bob Saget’s funeral last month, the Fuller House actor spoke about his wife’s support following the death of his friend and former costar. “When the news broke, I broke. I was shattered and felt worthless to help anyone else. But my supportive wife picked me up, threw me in the car and drove to Bob and Kelly’s house,” the TV star said in his speech, which was published by the Los Angeles Times. John noted that his wife’s “been extraordinary through all this.”