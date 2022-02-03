Snoop Dogg gets emotional after reuniting with his missing dog Frank: ‘We appreciate all the love’

Snoop Dogg has been finally reunited with his beloved dog Frank! The rapper shared his appreciation for the couple who helped him find his French bulldog, after he went missing in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 50-year-old artist announced that Frank had been found safe, after reaching out to his fans and followers on social media: “Yo, I wanna thank y’all for returning the dog back to us,” he continued, “We appreciate that. Frank made his way back home. We appreciate all the love and support we had on Instagram to get the dog back.”

The rapper shared a flier with a photo of his dog on Monday, revealing that his grey French bullodg had gone missing in south Los Angeles, asking anyone who had information about Frank to contact him on Instagram and announcing an undisclosed reward.

“To the lovely couple that brought the dog back: I got some gifts for y’all for looking out,” Snoop Dogg wrote on social media after his dog was found, confessing he is happy to have Frank by his side once again, “Thank you for reuniting us back with our dog.”

It’s no secret that the singer is an animal lover, as he has previously talked about having different pets, including two Siamese cats and 11 dogs. He also has his own clothing brand for pets and has given a generous donation to the nonprofit ‘Dog for Dog,’ which donates a bag of food with each one purchased.