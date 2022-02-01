Robyn Rihanna Fenty, mononymous known as Rihanna, is one of the most influential stars of modern entertainment. The singer, actress, beauty mogul, businesswoman, and mom-to-be have a massive string of record-breaking achievements and success behind her.

After the iconic entrepreneur, billionaire, and humanitarian announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wearing a stunning pink coat and leaving her bejeweled belly in full display while strolling down the streets of Harlem, the research team at SlotsUp decided to honor the singer’s massive milestone.

Find below a round up of RiRi’s ten most defining moments — including her first Grammy win, and her blow-up to billionaire status.