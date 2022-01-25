Iconic lottery lady Yolanda Vega retires after 32 years awarding big winners their checks

New York’s upcoming lottery winners will miss the opportunity to receive their fat checks from Yolanda Vega. The beloved and iconic lottery show host, known as “Yooooolannnda Vega” for how she introduces herself has, retired after becoming the face of the draws on February 5, 1990.

The official Instagram account of the New York Lottery shared throwback images of Vega and announced her decision. “Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family,” they wrote, asking lottery players to write about “their favorite Yolanda Vega memories.”

©GettyImages



Lottery spokesperson Yolanda Vega on October 13, 2006 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

“Wish her nothing but the best. Lots of blessings and great health . Congratulations. Going to miss hearing this welcome New York lottery drawing. Hi I am you’re yoooo-landa Vegas . Wow been hearing her since I was 13 now 48 wow,” a person wrote. While another one said, “The sincerity of your voice, and always humble. God bless, be safe best of luck in retirement.”

Yolanda Vega is from Brooklyn, New York, and started as a bookkeeper after graduating from Hunter College. In 1990 Vega auditioned to become the New York Lottery hostess becoming “The Lottery Queen.”

Committed to her job, Vega spent the last three decades handing checks to new millionaires while making them feel comfortable. “I find out how they feel about winning, what led up to the winning. I find out details about them, and it makes them feel comfortable because they’re looking at me. Don’t look at the audience, don’t look at the camera, just talk to me,“ says Vega, as reported by Fox 40.

Vega also shared that she started emphasizing her name six months into the job. “I came in, and I had drunk a lot of Puerto Rican espresso, and I was pumped up,“ Vega said during Studio B. “I said, ‘With the New York Lottery, I’m YOLAAANDA VEGAAAA.’ And they said, ‘Woah, what are you doing?’ And I said, ‘That’s who I am, and I’m proud of who I am.’”