Gisele Bündchen shares a stunning swimsuit snap with her sisters

When it comes to Gisele Bündchen, it’s clear that beauty runs in the family.

The model looked as stunning as ever while she posed in a rare picture with her sisters, which she uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, January 18.

Gisele has five sisters total, though not all of them were present for the photo op. Missing from the family flick was Gisele’s oldest sister Raquel and youngest sister Gabriela as she posed alongside her twin Patrícia and sisters Rafaela and Graziela.

Bündchen captioned the post in Portuguese, writing, “Sobre esse laço (q as vezes dá nó… rsrs) inexplicável que é ter irmãs na vida…” which translates to, “About this inexplicable bond (which sometimes knots… lol) that it is to have sisters in life…”

For the flick, Bündchen wore high-waisted striped shorts and a beige bikini top. Her sisters posed in similar attire, sporting dainty bikini tops and sheer cover-ups as they stand together in front of a scenic backdrop.

While the Brazilian model posts with her husband and kids the most often, she’s never been shy about sharing her love for her sisters. Back in July 2020, Gisele gave her twin sister a special shoutout to her twin sister, Patricia.

“Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!” she wrote at the time. “How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!”

She continued, “I am so grateful for all the people who have been a part of my journey. My husband, my family (especially my loving children!), my friends and so many others who I never got to meet but who have supported me through all these years.”

“My heart is so full!” Bündchen concluded. “I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I’ve acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!! ❤️”