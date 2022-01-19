How Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz made Prince late to his own concert: ‘I’m so sorry’

Javier Bardem definetly has a lot of special memories from his successful acting career, however he also has some very interesting stories to tell, including one involving his wife Penélope Cruz and the iconic singer Prince, describing it as his “Hollywood star story.”

The actor revealed he once made the singer start one of his live performances an hour late, admitting during his latest interview that he was personally invited to the concert, saying “sorry” in advance before diving into the story.

Bardem told Jimmy Fallon that the couple were even invited to have dinner backstage before the concert started, and the actor recalls being confused after no one told them it was time for the performance.

“We were having a few drinks and we were like, ‘Nobody’s coming to pick us up,” the actor continued, “So I step out of the room and say ‘Hey, we are here!’” the star shared.

The couple quickly realized that the audience had been waiting an hour, with the concert starting right after they were took their seats. “The people waited for an hour! I’m so sorry,” he confessed as he clutched his hands above his head, apologizing to all the fans waiting at the concert.