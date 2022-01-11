Judge Judy gifts annual scholarship to 10 women at her alma mater New York Law School

America’s favorite judge, Judge Judy Sheindlin graduated from New York Law School in 1965 and made a huge legacy gift to celebrate the generations of women in her family that have attended the school. Her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in ’93, and her granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring. NYLS recently revealed the Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program, which will give annually ten women a full-tuition scholarship, per PEOPLE.

©Michael Becker for IMDb TV





Judge Judy and her daughter Nicole founded and developed the mentoring program Her Honor Mentoring for young women in 2006 which will also have an enduring partnership with the recipients. The partnership will provide girls and women with an opportunity to learn about the law as a career pathway. “When fully implemented, NYLS will host 10 women annually with excellent credentials and demonstrated financial need who will receive a full-tuition scholarship, book stipend, and a summer employment fellowship after their first year of law school,” NYLS explained.

According to the school. women now make up over 62 percent of the overall NYLS student body. The iconic judge said it was a “joy” to support talented women pursue their careers in law. “New York Law School has evolved into a welcoming and nurturing institution since I graduated in 1965,” she said. “It is a joy for me to be able to support talented women in their pursuit of a career in the law. Independent and focused women not only enrich the profession but the world.”

The legacy gift comes a few months after Judge Sheindlin’s historic show Judge Judy ended after 25 years. The Emmy Award-winning show was one of the most successful programs in television history and was #1 in the daytime from 1998-1999 until it concluded.

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the most prominent graduates in our school’s history,” said Anthony W. Crowell, NYLS Dean and President. “Her gift is a profound commitment to women aspiring to attend law school and will ensure they have the opportunity to gain a first-class education and become leaders throughout the profession. I am proud that women are now the majority of our student body, and they have an extraordinary role model and champion in Judge Sheindlin. I look forward to working with her, Nicole, and Sarah, to support our women students and give them the tools to succeed,” he added.