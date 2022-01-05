Lupita Nyong’o forced to stop promoting new film after testing positive for COVID

Lupita Nyong’o has been forced to stop promoting her new film ‘The 355’ after testing positive for breakthrough COVID-19.

The 38-year-old star explained she is fully vaccinated and she is currently taking time off to recover. Lupita took to Twitter to write, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19,” adding, “I‘m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well.”

The actress had been doing virtual interviews to promote the new thriller, which will be released in theaters on Friday, alongside Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan, however following the news she had to drop out of the scheduled Zoom interviews.

“Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed,” Lupita shared.

The highly anticipated spy film brings together powerful and strong women, as they try to take back a top-secret weapon that fell into the wrong hands, creating an action-packed storyline, with Lupita playing the incredibly smart Khadijah.

Nyong‘o is the latest Hollywood star to test positive during the new wave of skyrocketing number of new cases linked to Omicron. Other stars who are currently battling the virus include, Hugh Jackman, Debra Messing, LL Cool J and Jessie J.