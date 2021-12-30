Nicole Kidman shuts down ‘sexist’ question about Tom Cruise: ‘Give me my life. In its own right’

Nicole Kidman was not having it! The actress clapped back during a recent interview, promoting her new film ‘Being the Ricardos,’ portraying Lucille Ball, alongside Javier Bardem who plays Desi Arnaz.

The Hollywood star shared her thoughts on the relationship between Lucille and Desi; “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

The interviewer went on to ask Nicole about her marriage to Tom Cruise, making things a little awkward for the actress, asking if this was her way of talking about her ex-husband, to which she replied, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”

Following her response, the interviewer noticed that Nicole became “angry” after the controversial question. Nicole continued, “I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I‘m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

The former couple tied the knot in 1990 and divorced in 2001, after 11 years together and two children, 29-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Connor. Nicole previously opened up about how it feels to be asked about her marriage, revealing she is “always trying to be as open as possible.”

“I just prefer to live in the world that way… I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut- down approach,” the actress added.