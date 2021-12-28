Why Magic Johnson says he’s “not looking forward” to HBO’s upcoming Lakers series

Even though it’s been hard to watch the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Magic Johnson still isn’t looking forward to reliving the team’s 1980s glory years in HBO’s upcoming series.

The legendary point guard talked with a TMZ reporter during an interview published on Monday, December 27. During their conversation, Johnson was asked whether he is looking forward to Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the upcoming scripted series from showrunner Max Borenstein and director and executive producer Adam McKay.

The show, which debuts in March, will focus on the NBA squad’s successful and memorable “Showtime” era.

Surprisingly enough, Magic revealed that he wasn’t excited for the series--but he went on to explain that both he and Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss are working on their own shows about the beloved team.

“We got different shows coming out,” he told the publication. “I got one. Then, Jeanie Buss got one on Showtime coming out. Those are the ones [I’m] looking forward to, OK?”

When the reporter asked to confirm that the HBO series does not have Magic’s blessing, the baller replied, “Well, like I said, I’m not looking forward to it. I’m gonna leave it at that.”

When Johnnson was asked if he’s planning to watch, he gave an emphatic, “no.”

As Magic mentioned, Jeanie Buss and Antoine Fuqua are executive producing an untitled Hulu docuseries about the team. The Lakers President is also behind a comedy series inspired by the organization that earned a straight-to-series order from Netflix.

Even though the Lakers organization is not participating in Winning Time--which is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s--the show does include some high-profile names.

Newcomer Quincy Isaiah is portraying Magic, and other cast members include John C. Reilly as then-owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as general manager Jerry West, and Adrien Brody as coach Pat Riley.

Winning Time was initially set up at Gary Sanchez Productions, the company McKay founded with Will Ferrell. The pair dissolved the company in 2019, and Ferrell was reportedly upset to learn that Reilly--and not himself--was cast as Jerry Buss after Michael Shannon dropped out.