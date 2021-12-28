Meet Susana Gómez: The woman who stole Maluma’s heart

Maluma is in love! The Colombian singer is dating Susana Gómez, a woman he has been seen holding hands on several occasions. Neither the singer nor Gómez have publicly confirmed their relationship; however, the pretty boy thanked Santa Claus for his extraordinary gift this year ahead of Christmas..

©@maluma GALLERY



The singer posted a photo of the two kissing in front of the Christmas tree

“Thank you, Santa,” the singer wrote in Spanish on his Instagram account to accompany a blurred image that shows Maluma and Susana kissing in front of the Christmas tree. The singer’s fans already knew his heart was taken and immediately began mentioning Gómez in the comments section.

The pair have been linked since the end of 2020 when they were captured holding hands and having a good time.

But who is Susana Gómez?

Little is known about her, and it seems to be intentional. While Maluma enjoys the fame and the spotlights, Susana, an architect, rathers living a less flashy life.

Gómez is the first woman the singer has publicly shared on social media after his split with model and Dj Natalia Barulich.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY





Susana is a friend of Marlli Arias, Maluma’s mother. She also gets along wonderfully with the singer’s sister, Manuela Londoño. And earning the love of her mother-in-law and sister-in-law was not enough; Susana also has a good relationship with Yudi Arias, the singer’s beloved aunt.

Now Maluma has started showing photos of them together; it may be a matter of time before their Instagram profiles are filled with the beautiful moments that their fans have been waiting for a long time.