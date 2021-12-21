An NYC pizza shop thinks Ryan Reynolds is Ben Affleck...and he’s not going to correct them

At this point in his career, Ryan Reynolds is used to being recognized everywhere he goes--even if that means people thinking he’s someone else.

According to the Deadpool star, a pizzeria in the East Village in New York City knows that he’s famous...they just don’t know exactly who he is. Reynolds recently revealed that the restaurant--which he has been going to for years--often mistakes him for Ben Affleck.

“They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them,” Reynolds admitted during an appearance on a recent episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast. “Years.”

He went on to say, “I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. ... They‘re not giving me free pizza based on the fact. I do everything normal like everybody else.”

The Red Notice actor added that he is often asked about how Jennifer Lopez is doing at the pizza spot, and in response, he just plays along.

“They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is and I’m like, ‘Great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go,” he continued.

Reynolds said this probably furthers the case of mistaken identity because, “I look mildly sort of put out...When I leave, I think they sort of think, ‘I don’t think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions.’”

Earlier this year, Lopez and Affleck made their rekindled relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of themselves in the midst of a passionate kiss.

The Batman actor was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, and the former couple shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012 and the couple shares Inez, 5, James, 7 and Betty, 2.