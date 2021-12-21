Jennifer Lawrence says Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs then got naked

Leonardo DiCaprio found himself in a Titanicesque rescue mission after his huskies Jack and Jill jumped into a frozen lake while filming “Don’t Look Up.” The actor and the rest of the cast joined Entertainment Weekly where they shared some hilarious stories on set. While the Netflix Comedy features an A-list cast, it seems like DiCaprio’s dogs were the real stars on set- or “absolute psychotic tornadoes” if you ask the cast. “They’re like the joker, they thrive in chaos,” Jonah Hill said describing the pups.

Hill, DiCaprio, Jack and Jill were roommates while they filmed and the energetic pups were mischievous. The film’s director Adam McKay said Hill would send him pictures of things they destoyed like a ripped apart couch before asking DiCaprio to tell “the frozen lake story.”

The Oscar winner began, “basically, they both fell in a frozen lake.” “And I went- I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake,” he added. A concerned Meryl Streep muttered, “oh my god.”

Next to DiCaprio was his costar Jennifer Lawrence who was there for the incident. DiCaprio was using two fingers as a visual to show how he was walking but Lawrence figured she could tell the story better and interrupted him. “One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog,” she explained as Streep continued to make shocked sounds. “And as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in,” Lawrence said laughing.

DiCaprio jumped back into the story, “Yeah. Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together,” he recounted. Streep was pleased with how the story ended and said, “aw. That’s sweet.”

The 47-year-old started talking about how he wasn’t familiar with frozen lakes being from California when Lawrence interrupted him again to say, “And I‘m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too. He immediately got naked in the car.” While the line seemed to come out of nowhere, it made DiCaprio giggle and sip tea so it must be an inside joke.

Don’t Look Up is in select theaters and is now available to stream on Netflix. DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, and Hill lead the blockbuster cast and the film stars Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Cat Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and more. The Comedy/Disaster film is about “two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.” It has a 7.4/`0 rating on IMDb and 56% on Rotten Tomatoes.