Lil Nas X reveals he has COVID-19 after finding out he’s on Obama’s Favorite Music of 2021 list

Lil Nas X revealed Friday that he has COVID-19 but the singer seems to be doing okay. In a series of tweets that have since been deleted he described some NSFW symptoms, and wrote: “now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it.”

Lil Nas announced on Twitter after finding out he was on Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2021 list. Per Billboard, he shared Obama’s tweet and added, “started running around the house when I saw this then i remembered i have covid lol.”

The new strain of COVID is called “Omnicron” but it’s become an ongoing joke on Twitter to call it the “Omariont” after the R&B singer. The 22-year-old then quipped, “I’m not sure whether i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid but this has not been a fun journey.”

Lil Nas might catch some heat later for joking about the virus but he also tweeted, “i only talk to people who have covid now. u non-covid b***hes need to stfu. us coviders run this s**t!” The “Old Town Road” singer also shared that he was trying to watch some adult content when he sneezed on *himself,* “covid really sucks,” he wrote.

The Montenero singer dropped out of the U.K. Jingle Ball show along with Coldplay after unspecified members of their teams tested positive for COVID-19. “Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” Capital FM said in a statement on December 11th. The singer performed at Madison Square Garden for iHeart Radio‘s Jingle Ball 2021 the day before on December 10th.

COVID-19 is running rampant and it seems like every day a different artist is dropping out of a show. On Thursday Megan Thee Stallon explained on social media that she was no longer performing at the Jingle Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, due to some of her team being exposed to COVID-19. “While I tested negative today, I‘m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution,” the artist explained.

Last week Doja Cat tested positive for the virus after dropping out of the first day of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday tour. She replied on social media, “a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine,” she said. Two days later she tested positive and was forced to drop out of the rest of the tour. “I‘m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” the 26-year-old wrote.