Eiza González dons all-white with a pop of animal print for Baby2Baby Holiday party

Eiza González is always here for an all-white moment.

The actress was just one of the stars to attend the Baby2Baby Holiday event in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 11.

Every year, Baby2Baby throws events just like these to raise money and awareness in support of children living in poverty, as well as mothers in need.

Other celebrities who made their way to Inglewood this weekend to bring attention to the organization’s fundraising goals included board of director member Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong, Julie Bowen, Chriselle Lim, Sara Foster, Andrea Lieberman, Jennifer Meyer, and Rachel Zoe.

The Baby2Baby charity event was presented by FRAME and That‘s it, and was held at the newly minted SoFi Stadium.

For the event, González wore an all-white ensemble, which she spiced up with a pair of black, white, and brown-patterned boots. The bright look also made her dark hair pop, which was styled long and with a classic part in the middle.

The Hobbs & Shaw actress gave her millions of Instagram followers a glimpse at the event by posting a few clips, one of which showed her hanging with Teigen as they prepared to hand out presents to the attendees.

“So happy to be here today with Baby2Baby,” Eiza said while looking straight into the camera, turning the lens toward some of the kids who were on hand.

The Baby2Baby organization was founded by Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, and serves hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty every year across the country.

It typically brings together celebrities and business leaders together to help garner support and give kids in need an unforgettable experience, many of which would go without any kind of celebration during the holiday season.

At last count, the non-profit has distributed more than 200 million items, like diapers, wipes, backpacks, cribs and clothing to children living in poverty, according to the organization’s website Baby2Baby.org.

As for González, the actress and her lacrosse player boyfriend Paul Rabil called it quits last week after less than a year of dating. According to sources close to the former couple, their busy schedules were to blame for the strain on their relationship.

“The split happened a few weeks ago and it wasn’t ugly at all,” a source told Just Jared. “Their work schedules just weren’t aligning and it put a strain on their relationship. They’re going to remain friends though!”