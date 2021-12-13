Miss Universe 2021 Live Coverage: Results, winners, and more

The new Miss Universe 2021 will be crowned tonight at the Universe Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel, Sunday, December 12, 2021. 80 contestants from around the world will compete for the Miss Universe crown. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. To watch it, you can tune in to Fox or Telemundo this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

On FOX, the event presenters are Steve Harvey, Carson Kressley and Cheslie Kryst plus a performance from guest artists JoJo nd Noa Kirel. For Telemundo, Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the live broadcast from coast to coast.

The committee in charge of selecting the next successor to the stunning Mexican beauty is made up of: the model Adriana Lima, Adamari Lopez, the artist Urvashi Rautela, the French model and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, and actresses Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera, and Rena Sofer.

Miss Universe 2021 Results (UPDATING…)

Top 16

Miss France - Clémence Botino

Miss Colombia - Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa



Miss Singapore - Nandita Banna



Miss Panama - Brenda Smith Lezama



Miss Puerto Rico - Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez



Miss Bahamas - Chantel O’Brian



Miss Japan - Juri Watanabe



Miss Great Britain - Emma Collingridge



Miss United States - Elle Smith



Miss India - Harnaaz Sandhu



Miss Vietnam - Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen



Miss Aruba - Thessaly Zimmerman



Miss Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira



Miss Philippines - Beatrice Luigi Gomez



Miss Venezuela - Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño



Miss South Africa - Lalela Lali Mswane



Top 10