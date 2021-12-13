Miss Universe 2021 Live Coverage: Results, winners, and more

The new Miss Universe 2021 will be crowned tonight at the Universe Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel, Sunday, December 12, 2021. 80 contestants from around the world will compete for the Miss Universe crown. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. To watch it, you can tune in to Fox or Telemundo this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.
On FOX, the event presenters are Steve Harvey, Carson Kressley and Cheslie Kryst plus a performance from guest artists JoJo nd Noa Kirel. For Telemundo, Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the live broadcast from coast to coast.
The committee in charge of selecting the next successor to the stunning Mexican beauty is made up of: the model Adriana Lima, Adamari Lopez, the artist Urvashi Rautela, the French model and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, and actresses Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera, and Rena Sofer.
Miss Universe 2021 Results (UPDATING…)
Top 16
- Miss France - Clémence Botino
- Miss Colombia - Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa
- Miss Singapore - Nandita Banna
- Miss Panama - Brenda Smith Lezama
- Miss Puerto Rico - Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
- Miss Bahamas - Chantel O’Brian
- Miss Japan - Juri Watanabe
- Miss Great Britain - Emma Collingridge
- Miss United States - Elle Smith
- Miss India - Harnaaz Sandhu
- Miss Vietnam - Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen
- Miss Aruba - Thessaly Zimmerman
- Miss Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira
- Miss Philippines - Beatrice Luigi Gomez
- Miss Venezuela - Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño
- Miss South Africa - Lalela Lali Mswane
Top 10
- Miss Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira
- Miss Puerto Rico - Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
- Miss United States - Elle Smith
- Miss India - Harnaaz Sandhu
- Miss South Africa - Lalela Lali Mswane
- Miss Bahamas - Chantel O’Brian
- Miss Philippines - Beatrice Luigi Gomez
- Miss France - Clémence Botino
- Miss Colombia - Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa
- Miss Universe Aruba - Thessaly Zimmerman
National Costume Miss Universe 2021
- Miss Nigeria - Maristella Okpala
Top 5
- Miss India - Harnaaz Sandhu
- Miss South Africa - Lalela Lali Mswane
- Miss Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira
- Miss Colombia - Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa
- Miss Philippines - Beatrice Luigi Gomez
Top 3
- Miss South Africa - Lalela Lali Mswane
- Miss India - Harnaaz Sandhu
- Miss Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira
2nd Runner-Up
- Miss South Africa - Lalela Lali Mswane
1st Runner-Up
- Miss Paraguay - Nadia Ferreira
Miss Universe 2021
- Miss Universe - Harnaaz Sandhu