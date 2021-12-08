Rachel Zegler joins Rita Moreno and Steven Spielberg in singing happy birthday

Rita Moreno and Steven Spielberg are celebrating a lot of things, from the release of their film “West Side Story” to their birthdays. The two had a stop in the red carpet to sing happy birthday and were joined by Rachel Zegler, playing the breakout role of Maria.

©GettyImages



Zegler and Moreno at the Los Angeles premiere of “West Side Story.”

Entertainment Tonight was speaking to Spielberg and Moreno when they surprised them with a pink birthday cake. Zegler joined in and helped them sing the happy birthday song, which Spielberg was happy to listen to.

©Rita Moreno



Steven and Rita were joined by Rachel, who helped them sing happy birthday.

Spielberg celebrates his 75th birthday on December 18th while Moreno celebrates her own this Friday. She turns 90, which Spielberg jokingly called a “publicity stunt.” “I‘ve said 90 is a publicity stunt. She’s been planning her 90th birthday, but she‘s actually about 61,” he said. “And she dances like a 45-year-old!”

“West Side Story” follows Spielberg’s 2018’s “Ready Player One.” It’s a reimagining of the 1961 classic, which starred Rita Moreno in the role of Anita and earned her her first Academy Award, making her the first Hispanic woman to win an Oscar.