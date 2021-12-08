Rachel Zegler joins Rita Moreno and Steven Spielberg in singing happy birthday

Rita Moreno and Steven Spielberg are celebrating a lot of things, from the release of their film “West Side Story” to their birthdays. The two had a stop in the red carpet to sing happy birthday and were joined by Rachel Zegler, playing the breakout role of Maria.
Entertainment Tonight was speaking to Spielberg and Moreno when they surprised them with a pink birthday cake. Zegler joined in and helped them sing the happy birthday song, which Spielberg was happy to listen to.
Spielberg celebrates his 75th birthday on December 18th while Moreno celebrates her own this Friday. She turns 90, which Spielberg jokingly called a “publicity stunt.” “I‘ve said 90 is a publicity stunt. She’s been planning her 90th birthday, but she‘s actually about 61,” he said. “And she dances like a 45-year-old!”
“West Side Story” follows Spielberg’s 2018’s “Ready Player One.” It’s a reimagining of the 1961 classic, which starred Rita Moreno in the role of Anita and earned her her first Academy Award, making her the first Hispanic woman to win an Oscar.
Steven Spielberg kept his promise to Rita Moreno to premiere #WestSideStory before her 90th birthday! 😋 pic.twitter.com/aZnZn2Twu1— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 8, 2021
The 2021 version stars newcomer Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, who play Maria and Tony, members of opposite factions in a gang-ruled New York. Zegler, who was known for her YouTube videos before she was cast, is primed to become one of the biggest breakout stars of the year and has already booked roles in the upcoming Disney film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” alongside Gal Gadot.
“West Side Story” co-stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and more. It premieres in theaters this December 10th.