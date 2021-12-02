Rita Moreno reveals she dated Elvis Presley after Marlon Brando cheated on her

Rita Moreno might be the sweetest actress in the entertainment industry, but she will get revenge if you break her heart. During eight years, the legendary actress dated Marlon Brando; however, the relationship wasn’t as loving and respectful as she wished.
During a recent appearance on The View, the 89-year-old EGOT winner revealed details about Brando’s behavior, and what she did when she found out he was “constantly” cheating on her.
“I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears — really, I was naïve — and I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I hear ‘Miss Marina?’ I said, ‘Uh, yeah?’ ” she recalled. “ ‘This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.’”
“I said ‘Oh?’ and he said, ‘And he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?’ ” the West Side Story star said. “And I thought of those panties, and I said, ‘Yes, I would!’”
Moreno later added that she “dated [Elvis] several times,” and although he was “sweet,” she found him to be “boring.”
“He was sweet, but he was a country boy. So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn‘t take long. He started to throw chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful. And I just sat there as he threw chairs and carried on,” Moreno said.
In the documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, streaming on Netflix, the Puerto Rican actress shared in-depth more details of her life and her tumultuous relationship.
“He was the daddy that I couldn‘t please. I didn’t know that; I wasn‘t aware of that at all,” Moreno said in the documentary. “But he was the one I wanted to please; he was the one I wanted to be married to.”
Rita Moreno was madly in love with Brando, who she met when she was 22 on the set of Désirée. The actress also told People that he was the “lust” of her life. “Why that picture of Marlon Brando? Because he was a big love of mine in my life,” Moreno said in 2017. “This one, it almost seems like a vignette out of a movie, so that‘s why it’s there. He was the lust of my life, and that over there is the love of my life,” she admitted.