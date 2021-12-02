Rita Moreno reveals she dated Elvis Presley after Marlon Brando cheated on her

Rita Moreno might be the sweetest actress in the entertainment industry, but she will get revenge if you break her heart. During eight years, the legendary actress dated Marlon Brando; however, the relationship wasn’t as loving and respectful as she wished.

During a recent appearance on The View, the 89-year-old EGOT winner revealed details about Brando’s behavior, and what she did when she found out he was “constantly” cheating on her.

©GettyImages



Marlon Brando and Rita Moreno visit on the set of the film ‘Desiree’, 1954.

“I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears — really, I was naïve — and I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I hear ‘Miss Marina?’ I said, ‘Uh, yeah?’ ” she recalled. “ ‘This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.’”

“I said ‘Oh?’ and he said, ‘And he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?’ ” the West Side Story star said. “And I thought of those panties, and I said, ‘Yes, I would!’”

©GettyImages



Rita Moreno is in a tub while chatting with Marlon Brando during the filming of “The Night of the Following Day.” Besides his wives, Brando‘s name was linked, at various times, with Rita Moreno, Susan Cabot, Joan Collins, Francesca Scaffa, Katy Jurado, and Pier Angeli, as written in “Brando: The Unauthorized Biography,” by Joe Morella and Edward Z. Epstein.

Moreno later added that she “dated [Elvis] several times,” and although he was “sweet,” she found him to be “boring.”

“He was sweet, but he was a country boy. So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn‘t take long. He started to throw chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful. And I just sat there as he threw chairs and carried on,” Moreno said.