Jeff Bezoz makes rare public appearance at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

It goes without saying that Jeff Bezos has a lot on his plate, from venturing into space to looking after his billionaire fortune--but he found some time to take a break from his entrepreneurial efforts to present an award at the 2021 E!‘s People Choice Awards.

The executive chairman of Amazon attended the beloved E! award show to honor People’s Champion recipient Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Bezos took the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California to introduce the wrestling star-turned-A-list actor as he humbly accepted the award.

“Dwayne‘s achievements are legendary,” one of the richest men on earth said of his famous friend. “His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like, and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes. I’ve seen it. But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most, he’s kind.”

He continued, “Kindness is a choice, and what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him. Those of us who have been lucky enough to work with Dwayne have seen it over and over. It extends to family, friends, partners, cast, crew and even strangers who approach him on the street.”

“His legacy is one of warmth, passion, respect, humor, commitment and kindness,” Bezos said of his friend. “That’s a track record we should all strive for.”

This rare outing from Bezos comes a month after the Amazon founder and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, made headlines for their questionable encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. In the viral clip, Sanchez was spotted laughing and beaming at DiCaprio while standing next Bezos, leading some to believe the encounter was flirty.

The video immediately spread like wildfire, with people questioning how the billionaire would respond. As a result, Bezos playfully responded to the viral moment with a photo of himself posing next to a sign that read, “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop.”

He captioned the post, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” and tagging the actor.

Obviously, the exchange was all in good fun....we think.