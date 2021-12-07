Scooter Braun’s estranged wife Yael Cohen responds to divorce filing

Scooter Braun’s estranged wife, Yael Cohen, has responded to the music industry entrepreneur’s divorce filing.

On Friday, December 4, Cohen filed a response to her husband’s paperwork, which it largely mirrors what he filed back in July.

Just like Scooter, Yael cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the breakup, according to documents obtained by Page Six. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children: Jagger, 6, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3.

The 35-year-old requested that Braun pay her spousal support, which he has already agreed to do. Plus, she asked the court to end its ability to award him any support. She would also like for him to pay her attorney’s fees.

As for dividing their assets, it was reported that the couple have a prenup, which was drawn up by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who is also representing Braun.

The couple got married on July 1, 2014 and their date of separation is listed as TBD.

News broke in early July that Scooter and Yael had separated after seven years of marriage. Braun — who famously discovered Justin Bieber — is the one who ultimately filed for divorce from the F*** Cancer founder just a few weeks later.

Scooter Braun has a net worth of around $400 million, while his estranged wife is the heir to a South African mining fortune.

Prior to filing for divorce, music industry mogul checked into an “intense psycho-spiritual retreat.” He entered the seven-day Hoffman Process program after finding that he didn‘t feel “present” in his life. He also reported suffering from “dark” thoughts at the time.

“My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like “[Scooter] has gone crazy,”’ he revealed on Jay Shetty’sOn Purpose podcast earlier this year. “But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt.”

He continued, “Because, one, we’re all coming in with our own trauma, and weirdly our trauma was matching up, and … I couldn’t fix it. And I’m a fixer. Since I was a kid, I was the guy who was going to make it OK for everybody. And I just couldn’t fix things in this moment in time.”