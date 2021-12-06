CAROLINA HERRERA: An icon of beauty and elegance

Four decades have passed since the extraordinary designer Carolina Herrera introduced her first fashion collection to the world in 1981. To mark the 40th celebration of her unprecedented success, HOLA! USA pays tribute to the legendary career of this remarkable Latina: An icon of beauty and elegance.

The exquisite Venezuelan has had an illustrious career, in which she not only shined as a designer and artist but also as a savvy businesswoman. She has been at the helm of her fashion house for more than three decades until she delegated the creative direction of her brand to Wes Gordon three years ago.

©GettyImages



Carolina Herrera with her daughter Carolina Herrera Jr. - creative director of Carolina Herrera perfumes.

“My family - my husband, my daughters, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren, all of them - are the most important thing in the world to me.”[Herrera]

True to her innate elegance, Herrera has always been the ultimate ambassador for the brand that bears her name. A pioneer in mixing luxury with accessbility, she ventured shortly after launching her signature style with the first iconic wedding dress, made for Caroline Kennedy. This design catapulted her to stardom.

©GettyImages



Herrera’s most iconic wedding dress was the one created for Carolina Kennedy, ‘the princess of the United States.’ As the only daughter of the former president of the United States, John F. Kennedy, all eyes were on her.

A year later, she collaborated with the prestigious Spanish brand Puig for the launch of her fragrance, facilitating her worldwide expansion. The success of this partnership was such that up to the modern day, Carolina Herrera’s brand is still part of the Puig owned portfolio.