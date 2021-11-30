Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones break up following rumors of infidelity

Following rumors of infidelity and a deleted Instagram post sparking split rumors, Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have officially broken up.

Amid speculation about their relationship status, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple--who began dating in 2015 after meeting during rehearsals for the original off-Broadway production of Hamilton--have officially called it quits.

The stars started trending on Twitter on Monday, November 29 after a video surfaced on TikTok, causing a big change on one of their social media pages.

According to a TikTok user, she was dancing on stage at a strip club when she spotted two people “sitting on stage, tipping the dancers and being all over each other.” The dancer says she recognized the guy and Googled him, only to discover that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend…who wasn’t the woman sitting with him at the club.

While the TikToker didn’t reveal Anthony’s name, she did show a redacted People article that was about the actor, so it wasn’t hard for fans to find out who she was talking about. The video also included a two-second clip of what appears to be Anthony sitting at the club with the other woman.

Once the clip started spreading on social media, fans noticed that Jasmine deleted her recent birthday post for Anthony, which was posted to her account just four weeks ago.

In the deleted post, Cephas Jones wrote, “Keep defying the odds. Grateful to witness your growth, passion, and love on this whirlwind of a journey called life. This is 30 bay bayyyyyy. Happy Birthday, I love you.”

While neither party have spoken on the rumors of infidelity, the timeframe of their breakup seems to confirm that exactly what we all thiink happened, happened.

The couple was most recently spotted on the red carpet together in June 2021, when Anthony supported Jasmine at the premiere of her Blindspotting series. That show premiered the same week as his latest movie, In The Heights.