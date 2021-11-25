Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena shares a behind the scenes look of his new movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Joseph Baena, shared a photo on the set of his new movie, which is currently shooting in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Baena shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram, captioning it “Excited to be filming the movie “Lava” with the @bitflixnfts team! Comment what you think is happening in this scene.” His followers were quick to comment on his body, which Baena works hard at. “OKAY BOY LEANNN,” wrote Bradley Martin, a personal trainer. Others mentioned how similar he looked to his father, calling him “Little Arnold” and “Predator 2.0.”
Baena has kept busy this year, having been involved in at least two films. Earlier on in the year, he worked on the film “Bully High.”
Baena is young and a recent college graduate. He’s currently pursuing different interests, which he shares on his Instagram. In previous posts he shared that he was working as a realtor and posts frequently about his workouts. Out of Schwarzenegger‘s kids, Baena is the one who resembles Arnold the most, at least when it comes to his interest in bodybuilding.
“I‘m following my father’s footsteps because I‘m doing my own thing,” said Baena to the Daily Mail. “I’m pursuing acting because I want to pursue acting. So really the pressure is just from myself.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger has five kids: Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, Christina, and Joseph. The first four he had with Maria Shriver, whom he married in 1986 and divorced in 2017. Patrick is an actor like his father and Katherine is an author and podcast host, who married Chris Pratt. Joseph is the youngest of Arnold’s children and his mother is Mildred Baena.
In an interview with 60 Minutes, Schwarzenegger explained the nature of his affair with Baena, and that he learned he was the father of Joseph when the boy was six or seven and started to look like him.