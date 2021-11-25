Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena shares a behind the scenes look of his new movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Joseph Baena, shared a photo on the set of his new movie, which is currently shooting in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Baena shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram, captioning it “Excited to be filming the movie “Lava” with the @bitflixnfts team! Comment what you think is happening in this scene.” His followers were quick to comment on his body, which Baena works hard at. “OKAY BOY LEANNN,” wrote Bradley Martin, a personal trainer. Others mentioned how similar he looked to his father, calling him “Little Arnold” and “Predator 2.0.”

Baena has kept busy this year, having been involved in at least two films. Earlier on in the year, he worked on the film “Bully High.”

Baena is young and a recent college graduate. He’s currently pursuing different interests, which he shares on his Instagram. In previous posts he shared that he was working as a realtor and posts frequently about his workouts. Out of Schwarzenegger‘s kids, Baena is the one who resembles Arnold the most, at least when it comes to his interest in bodybuilding.