Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘scared’ of social media and limits her screen time

Khloe Kardashian recently discussed her thoughts on social media, saying that it “scares” her and that she now limits the time she spends on these apps. She says that the comments people make on these apps are “crazy” and that she tries to avoid exposing her daughter to that energy.

©GettyImages



Khloe Kardashian at Saturday Night Live

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Khloe Kardashian talked about a variety of topics, from her businesses to motherhood. While she is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram, she said, “I don‘t even spend an hour a day on social media. I used to spend more for sure, but I’m really good at not being on social media. It scares me.“

Khloe explained how, with age, she’s become more selective about the stuff she shares with her fans and followers. “I used to share anything and everything. I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded – in a healthy way,” she said. While she’s very accustomed to being in the center of the public eye, rumors about herself and her family still infuriate her. “‘It depends what mood I’m in – if I’m having a hard week, I snap and that’s when I go on Twitter and start commenting.”

©GettyImages



Khloe Kardashian at the launch party of Abyss by Abby

When it comes to motherhood, Khloe believes that having a daughter has made her a better person. “I definitely have more empathy. And the motivation that having a child gives you... you want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people,” she said. She calls her mother, Kris Jenner, an inspiration, and wonders “how she does it all.” “I don’t know if she’s crazy or a genius,” she said.

Khloe and her family are reportedly shooting episodes for their new Kardashian-Jenner series on Hulu, which should be released early next year.