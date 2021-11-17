Suri Cruise spends the day with a friend in chilly NYC

Suri Cruise was spotted on a walk with a friend on Tuesday, November 16th. The pair were all bundled up for the chilly weather, wearing coats and pants.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri was all layered up, wearing a swetshirt and a jacket.

Suri was photographed wearing an oversized jacket with a sweater underneath, with diamond patterns on it. She was wearing jeans and light blue Converse shoes. She had her hair long and had a face mask under her chin.



Suri’s friend was also braving the cold, with a scarf wrapped around her head.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri and her friend look ready for the winter.

Suri is currently 15 years old and spends the majority of her time in New York, where her mother, Katie Holmes lives. Over the years Suri has been photographed by paparazzi and has followed in her mother’s footsteps in terms of style. While Katie rarely talks about her daughter in interviews and tries to keep her life as private as possible, in an interview with InStyle she talked about Suri’s passion and dedication.

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it,” she said. “She came out very strong – she‘s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she‘s really good at it.”