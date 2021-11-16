Alicia Machado wins ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ reality show

After 12 weeks, ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ came to an end. Alicia Machado, the former Miss Universe and Venezuelan actress, received more than 40,586,129.00 million votes from the public, crowning Alicia as the winner of the grand prize of $ 200,000.

More than 61 million votes were cast to choose the winner, the popular Telemundo reality show finally concluded and the rest of the positions remained:

Second place: Manelyk González with 8,774,081.00 votes

Manelyk González with 8,774,081.00 votes Third place: Dallas Kelvin Noe Rentería with 8,419,382.00 votes

Dallas Kelvin Noe Rentería with 8,419,382.00 votes Fourth Place: Cristina Eustace with 3,881,344.00 votes

Cristina Eustace with 3,881,344.00 votes Fifth place: Pablo Montero with 969,737 votes

Alicia was the first person to win her way to the final and her outgoing, strong, and outspoken nature made her the favorite to win the reality show. Even though she was one of the most controversial, she was also well-liked on the show. Alicia and Pablo had controversy throughout the season after dating almost 2 decades ago. She held nothing back when they got into fights and went viral in October after she called the regional Mexican singer “machista” during one of their face-offs.

“Came the day. Thank you for allowing me to be part of the grand finale #lacasadelosfamosos. I trust you, I know that I have gotten this far becasue of your support and affection. These are decisive hours to continue voting at www.telemundo.com, and we will see you today at 7pm by @telemundo to happily recieve the decision made by God and you. You are the ones that made this show a number one in the United States,” the Venezuelan wrote on her Instagram, hours before knowing her triumph.