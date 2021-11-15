Amara la Negra reveals the gender of her twins! Drumroll please…

Live from Despierta América... Amara la Negra revealed the gender of her babies. With excitement, the actress explained that she is waiting for two girls. In addition, in an exclusive interview with Francisca Lachapel, she talked about her pregnancy as a single mother.

The actress, dancer, and singer recently announced her pregnancy. She shared a photo with a big smile on her face holding the pregnancy test along with the ultrasound of her little ones.

During her visit to the morning show, Amara posted on IG some images where she wore a two-piece look in pink: “I‘m going to have 2 girls! 👧🏽💕👧🏽 ”, she said. The actress was also accompanied by her mother - who at all times has supported her in this new chapter of her life. The soon-to-be grandmother confesses to being extremely happy because she will become a grandmother of two princesses.

©@amaralanegraaln



Amara la Negra visitó Despierta América acompañada por su mamá

“This is the best thing that has happened to me,” Amara commented. She found out about her pregnancy during work. “I was filming a TV show and during scenes, I started to feel bad, I thought it was something ... a meal that I had eaten.” She was surprised by the news and was doubly surprised when she found out they were twins. “When they told me ’Wow, I see two gestational sacs’ and she told me that she thought there were three (babies), I had to go back for another sonogram because when they are little they sometimes hide.”